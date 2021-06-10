Diamonds on soles of his shoes

Motherwell craftsman turns love of leather footwear into growing business

PREMIUM

With the help of online video tutorials, a Gqeberha man has turned his passion into a business — making quality leather shoes.



Hlobo Mbube, 44, of Motherwell has always loved shoes and decided to do something about it. And so Mbube Creations was born in 2015...