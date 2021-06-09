Why I’m investing in East London's property market

The independent franchise of the Leapfrog Property Group brand that opened its first Eastern Cape branch in Port Elizabeth in December 2020 has opened a new Vincent business hub in East London.

True to his passion as a visionary risk-taking entrepreneur, Magopeni who is the franchise director shares why he has decided to expand his Eastern Cape Leapfrog franchise operation to invest in the East London and the greater Buffalo city Metro region Real estate property market and how this branch aims to make its mark in terms of commercial resilience and financial success. Wilmot writes:

I grew up in a homely setting and learnt to appreciate home ownership early on. My father passed on when I was only six years old leaving me and my siblings under the care of my late mom. We were secure in the knowledge that we had a place we loved and called home. I’m not talking about its monetary value as much as its value in being that special place to connect and create memories.

Building on that foundation it was of no surprise that soon after starting in my working life, home ownership as both an investment and base for my future family topped my priority list. I bought my first house in my early 30s, which was quite an achievement at the time. I am proud to say that 55 Pell Street in Beacon Bay, East London took the honours as my first house.