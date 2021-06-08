Technology helps SA farmers cut costs as wages rise

Tech ranges from GPS-guided tractors, drones and apps to GMO seeds

Farmers are turning to technology to improve productivity, reduce costs and keep their enterprises afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.



This, after Agri SA, a federation of agricultural organisations, warned recently that the national minimum wage of R21.69 an hour that came into effect on March 1 could result in the loss of more than 4,000 jobs in a sector considered one of the beacons of the economy as it contributes 3% to GDP and is responsible for 900,000 jobs...