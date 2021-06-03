Full steam ahead for new chamber CEO

Van Huyssteen ready to boost Bay business and help navigate pressing issues

From an intern at the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber to its CEO, Denise van Huyssteen believes she has come full circle and has never been better equipped to boost business in the city.



“It is a difficult sell with the state of the city, but we need an enabling environment so that we can become more attractive to lure investors,” she said on Wednesday...