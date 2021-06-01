Property roadshow coming to Gqeberha
The SA Property Investor’s Network (Sapin) will host a roadshow in Gqeberha on Thursday which will help anyone looking to create new income opportunities by either investing in or managing property assets.
Keynote speakers at the event will be Sapin founder Andrew Walker and commercial property broker, coach and entrepreneur Jade Barkhuysen...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.