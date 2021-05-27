INTERVIEW | We chat to VWSA's new passenger cars head, Steffen Knapp

Production of the next-generation Polo has already started, with launch earmarked for January 2022. The Golf R is also on the cards for next year and the earlier-mentioned Taigo.

“And then I don’t want to tell you anything more, we have some surprises,” he said, alluding to the 70th birthday of Volkswagen South Africa in August.

We pressed Knapp for a bit more on the new Amarok.

“As long as we are able to differentiate substantially, it will be a win-win.”

Knapp reiterated that the strategic alliance between Volkswagen and Ford at a global level includes electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies.

The partnership is something he has witnessed before, from the other side of the fence.

“When I joined Ford in 1995, I was part of a co-operation with Ford and Volkswagen: Galaxy and Sharan, also Seat Alhambra. It was a multipurpose vehicle.”

Limited differentiation, with price being the determining factor for consumers, made it an unsuccessful partnership.

A difference in identities is something he believes the Volkswagen Group has mastered.

“Look at our existing products, for example, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Audi Q7, Volkswagen Touareg, different products completely but based on the same platform.”

The arrival of battery-powered Volkswagen models is imminent, but Knapp is not oblivious to the glaring infrastructure challenges that exist and subsequent consumer reluctance to adopt.

“I wouldn’t call South Africans as very ‘green’ – I would rather call them value-orientated, asking: ‘Is this an interesting value proposition for me in terms of total cost of ownership?’

“So we have a lot of precautions ... the first thing is range, ‘how long can I drive?’ Second thing is charging stations. And, ‘how does this vehicle drive? Is it the same as my GTI?’.”

Knapp said all these reservations would be challenged the moment they have customers in seats.

“Then they understand, it is really fun to drive! We need to create this demand step by step.”