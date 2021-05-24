LEARNING CURVE | Entrepreneur cleaning up with shoe laundry service

When sneaker and shoe lover Nkosoxolo Ndaba saw that more and more people were rocking dirty kicks, he saw that as an opportunity. The entrepreneur in him saw a gap in the market and decided to tap into the shoe and sneaker washing business. He realised people wearing dirty sneakers was not necessarily a trend but rather a case of people either being too busy or too lazy to wash them, so the 24 year-old started Spotless Kicks Shoe Laundry.



Please share some background on yourself and how the business was started?..

