Chamber sees surge in number of exporters’ certificates of origin
The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has seen a surge in issuing certificates of origin despite a sluggish economy hit by Covid-19.
A total of 3,340 certificates were issued between January and April, compared with 2,872 during the same period in 2020. ..
