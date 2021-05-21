Apt contribution to the debate on media ethics
Win a free copy of an important new book
Do you still trust the media? Are you concerned about the role that the media plays in providing us with news, that we are being fed fake or manipulated information?
So many of us are sceptical about our news sources nowadays, with good reason...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.