St Francis Bay property market booming

Agents note huge increase in demand for homes in idyllic seaside town

PREMIUM

A buyers’ market or just not severely affected by Covid-19, which has brought world economies to their knees?



The property industry in St Francis Bay is booming, with Pam Golding Properties smashing its previous sales record by 40% when it sold 130 houses and plots worth a combined R234m in the past financial year...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.