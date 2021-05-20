Business

St Francis Bay property market booming

Agents note huge increase in demand for homes in idyllic seaside town

PREMIUM
By Raahil Sain - 20 May 2021

A buyers’ market or just not severely affected by Covid-19, which has brought world economies to their knees?

The property industry in St Francis Bay is booming, with Pam Golding Properties smashing its previous sales record by 40% when it sold 130 houses and plots worth a combined R234m in the past financial year...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Something about SR20s keeps Kariega drag racer coming back for more
Snake king grins and bags it

Most Read

X