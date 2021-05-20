St Francis Bay property market booming
Agents note huge increase in demand for homes in idyllic seaside town
A buyers’ market or just not severely affected by Covid-19, which has brought world economies to their knees?
The property industry in St Francis Bay is booming, with Pam Golding Properties smashing its previous sales record by 40% when it sold 130 houses and plots worth a combined R234m in the past financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.