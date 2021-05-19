Big shake-up looms in vehicle repair sector

Boost for small businesses, while car owners will have more choice

From July 1, vehicle owners can choose their own service providers for the maintenance, repair and replacement of parts for their cars.



The CEO of the Automotive Industry Development Centre in the Eastern Cape (AIDCEC), Thabo Shenxane, said the recently published Competition Commission automotive aftermarket sector regulations would increase the participation of SMMEs and black-owned businesses in SA. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.