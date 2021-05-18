Everything you need to know about conveyancing attorneys

Signing the offer-to-purchase document or paying the purchase price does not automatically make you the owner of the immovable property. You become the owner of the property only once the property is registered in your name.

All dealings with ownership of land in SA are recorded in a public office known as the deeds office. The deeds office keeps the information about the individual pieces of land in our country.

Conveyancing is the legal process that takes place when lawful ownership is obtained of immovable property. A new deed of transfer must be drawn up and registered each time a property is sold. This is to ensure the security and certainty of an owner's title to their property.

A conveyancer is an attorney who has written and passed exams to specialise in property law. To qualify as a conveyancer one must first become an attorney.

What does a conveyancer do?

The conveyancer will draw the documents that are needed to transfer a property or property right from one person to another and will make sure that the laws related to property transfers are complied with. The conveyancer will ensure that the agreement of sale is followed by both parties.

Who chooses the conveyancer and who pays?

The seller chooses the conveyancer who will transfer the property and the buyer may choose the conveyancer who will register the mortgage bond. In SA’s system of property transfers the buyer pays the conveyancer’s costs, which consist of the transferring costs and the bond costs. The costs are based on a tariff recommended by the Law Society.

Choosing the right conveyancer

Selling and transferring your valued property can have many challenges if the correct advice is not received. It's advisable to conduct thorough research when selecting a conveyancing firm that comes with the necessary expertise and has a solid reputation of service excellence, good communication and trustworthiness.

Choosing a specialised conveyancing firm that provides a fully comprehensive service and knows the ins and outs of the transfer process provide beneficial support and expert advice to ensure the transfer process is completed smoothly and timeously.

Buying and selling a home is one of the most stressful things you can do, which is why choosing the right people to help guide you through the process is beneficial for an effortless transfer.

Why use Greyvensteins Attorneys?

Greyvensteins Attorneys is among the biggest law firms in the Eastern cape with more than 60 years of experience in conveyancing, providing outstanding service in residential and commercial conveyancing and property related transactions. The firm is committed to providing a professional service to property owners, financial institutions, estate agents and developers in the most innovative, cost effective and timeous manner.

