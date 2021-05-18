All set for grand opening at Gqeberha’s new Makro

Superstore to feature innovations such as facial recognition, solar power and rainwater harvesting

PREMIUM

Described as its most innovative store in SA, Makro will open its newest store with facial recognition technology in Gqeberha next week.



The 9.5-hectare site situated on Cape Road, on the outskirts of Bridgemead, is a hive of activity in preparation for the grand opening on May 26...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.