Record mohair season stabilising while international demand persists
The local mohair market seems to be stabilising after smashing one record after the other in the first half of the summer season auctions.
On Tuesday, at the fifth auction of the year, the average market indicator dropped by 4%...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.