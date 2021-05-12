Collaboration needed to make SMME farmers more bankable
Virtual conference focuses on recovery and development in emerging agricultural sector
Months of lockdown dealt agricultural small businesses and emerging farmers a huge blow, and their road to recovery post-Covid will take a collaborative effort if they are to gain traction and develop effectively.
This was the underlying theme of Tuesday’s BeyondCOVID virtual conference, which brought several agricultural service providers, financial experts and SMME representatives together to discuss the bankability of SMME farmers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.