Strengthening surgical systems in SA's biggest and most sparsely populated province

In 2019, professor Kathryn Chu, 49, visited the department of surgery at the Dr Harry Surtie Hospital in Upington to teach the Stellenbosch medical students doing their year-long rural training. That was when she realised that the hospital surgeon Dr Willem Smith, was essentially working alone.

Together they identified gaps in the healthcare system, which, if addressed in the right way, could improve surgical services for patients in the large district the hospital serves.

A passion for strengthening global health systems

With this purpose in mind, the Discovery Foundation awarded Chu, director of the Centre for Global Surgery at the University of Stellenbosch's Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, a Rural Distinguished Visitor award.

The grant will help her visit Dr Harry Surtie Hospital regularly over the next 18 months. It's the site of Stellenbosch University’s Ukwanda Centre for Rural Health, where clinicians and students receive training.

“My research interest is in improving equitable access to surgical care in Africa through surgical system strengthening. I have worked in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga as a surgeon for several public hospitals, so I have experience of the challenges faced by staff in these hospitals,” Chu says.

Chu is a trained general and colorectal surgeon. She did her undergraduate degree at Stanford University and completed her medical degree at the University of California. She received a master's degree in Public Health and Developing Countries from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and is a former vice-president of the Board of Médecins Sans Frontières in Southern Africa. She has spent four years doing humanitarian work, and previously worked for the Harvard Medical School in Rwanda training surgeons under the Human Resources for Health Programme.

“I hope to be able to make sustainable changes in the surgical system. This includes improving the clinical care through updating protocols, referral systems and strengthening district hospital surgical capacity. I hope to enhance communication of the surgical platforms at all the hospitals in the health district to reduce barriers to surgical care for patients in the Northern Cape.”

These nine visits will address three of the core objectives of the Discovery Foundation Awards:



