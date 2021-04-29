Vouchers headache for Eastern Cape farmers

Subsistence poultry producers complain about having to pay inflated prices for feed under government’s Pesi scheme

PREMIUM

Businesses selling feed for livestock in the Eastern Cape are allegedly charging subsistence farmers inflated prices — sometimes up to R600 more than the normal price when buying with the government’s Pesi vouchers.



This has led to the department of agriculture investigating after it was inundated with poultry farmers complaining about exorbitant fees being charged when buying goods with the presidential employment stimulus initiative (Pesi) vouchers...

