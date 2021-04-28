Volkswagen's Golf 8 GTI set for third-quarter launch

The wait is almost over as the Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI is expected to be launched in SA later in 2021.

This was announced by VWSA in a statement on Wednesday, saying a few of the eighth-generation popular Golf GTI will be launched in the third quarter of 2021.

The Golf GTI has been one of the most popular cars in SA, and, judging by its looks, it is expected to have more admirers.

SA was one of the biggest Golf GTI markets outside Europe, VWSA said.

The Golf 7 GTI sold more than 14,000 units since its launch in SA in July 2013.

The Golf was also the best-selling model range in the A Hatch segment in SA in 2020, with a 29.1% segment share, the company said.

Volkswagen passenger car brand head Steffen Knapp said they were excited about the looming launch.

“The Volkswagen Group has been impacted by the global shortage of the semiconductor chips and all vehicles built on the MQB platform have been affected.

“For this reason, the launch of the Golf 8 GTI in SA will now move to the third quarter.

“We are working closely with our German counterparts to ensure we get as many Golf 8 GTI units for the local market as possible,” Knapp said.

“A few Golf 8 GTI units started arriving in the country from mid-April.

“These units will be stockpiled until we have enough vehicles for the launch at the beginning of the third quarter.”

Volkswagen’s launch plans for the Golf 8 GTI include a digital SA premiere and countrywide customer events which will allow enthusiasts to be among the first to experience the new Golf GTI.

HeraldLIVE