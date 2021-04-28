MTN Group bids for telecoms licence in Ethiopia

CEO Ralph Mupita says the country represents the last and largest telecom liberalisation opportunity in the world

MTN Group, the largest mobile operator in Africa by subscribers, is bidding for a telecoms licence in Ethiopia as part of its growth strategy on the continent.



Ethiopia represents the last and largest telecom liberalisation opportunity in the world, MTN said in a statement on Monday...

