Rizaan’s food caravan still going strong after 31 years
Northern areas’ businessman makes tasty takeaways for people on the move
When Gqeberha businessman Rizaan Kannemeyer realised there was a need for affordable food for scores of people who use minibus taxis in the northern areas, he knew he wanted to cook for a living.
And now, 30 years and four caravans later, Rizaan’s Halaal 786, which operates from opposite the Cleary Park shopping centre, is still a hit...
