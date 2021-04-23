Rizaan’s food caravan still going strong after 31 years

Northern areas’ businessman makes tasty takeaways for people on the move

PREMIUM

When Gqeberha businessman Rizaan Kannemeyer realised there was a need for affordable food for scores of people who use minibus taxis in the northern areas, he knew he wanted to cook for a living.



And now, 30 years and four caravans later, Rizaan’s Halaal 786, which operates from opposite the Cleary Park shopping centre, is still a hit...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.