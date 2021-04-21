Go green and off the grid with Green Overall

Green Overall, a Port Elizabeth-based water and energy conservation business, prides itself in providing quality installations, products and aftersales services.

With franchises across the country, the business’s national footprint ensures it helps many homeowners and businesses become less dependent on municipalities for their water and energy supply. Green Overall manufactures its own systems to ensure it is sustainable for the SA market and standards.

With SA’s dam levels sitting at critical low levels, it’s unthinkable that so much water goes into the flushing of toilets. Green Overall’s greywater systems are popular and a no-nonsense, low-maintenance system, offering different greywater systems for specific needs. This includes:

Greywater recycling system: greywater is cleaned to clear odourless water that can be reused to: flush toilets, use in laundries, and use in car wash outlets (here water can be reused multiple times).

Greywater for irrigation: with summer around the corner, all your greywater can be reused for irrigation purposes instead of sending it down the sewer.

As a preferred JoJo Installer, Green Overall offers simple gutter-to-tank installation to a fully integrated rainwater harvesting system. With its automated switchover system there is no human input required to switch between municipal and tanked water supply. Its downpipe filter boxes ensure more and cleaner water in your tank. If you want to use this water in the house, the company will install a filtration system to ensure the potability of the water.

Green Overall’s Pool Backwash Saver saves all the backwash water from your pool, cleans it and sends it back to the pool. This is a cost-effective, water-saving solution and a healthy filtration system.

With the popularity of boreholes at the moment, Green Overall offers filtration solutions so the water can be used for irrigation and/or household use. A water analysis will be done to ensure you have a sustainable working solution.

All staff are qualified plumbers and electricians to ensure Green Overall complies with the standards and regulations.

Solar solutions for hot water or power-generation systems are also on offer.

Green Overall services and systems include:

water tanks;

rainwater harvesting;

greywater systems;

pool backwash savers;

filtration systems; and

borehole filtration.

This article was paid for by Green Overall.