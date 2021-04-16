Generator makes it sunny side up at Sunridge Village
Proactive initiatives by landlords at popular shopping centre allow businesses to keep operating
Contending with load-shedding, businesses have had to install backup generators and solar energy systems.
This is especially so in areas in Nelson Mandela Bay supplied with electricity by the problematic Ditchling substation, which seems to break down regularly...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.