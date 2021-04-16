African Bank names Kennedy Bungane as new CEO
The board of directors of African Bank group has appointed former banker and Phembani Group CEO Kennedy Bungane as CEO with effect from April 14.
“Kennedy has a keen sense for managing complex stakeholder issues. He has a proven track record in identifying and nurturing leadership, which promotes strong teams to deliver successful results,” African Bank chair Thabo Dloti said. ..
