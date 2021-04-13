Electric cars need government support, BMW SA’s CEO says

Local motor industry must future-proof itself in an increasingly electric automotive world, Peter van Binsbergen says

PREMIUM

The next generation of BMW cars built in SA must include electric models if the local division of the German luxury car maker is to retain its export markets, BMW SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen said.



However, the company, which is in an industrywide race to develop electric cars amid tightening emission standards in Europe, cannot do so without active SA government support to encourage the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) on the local market...

