Electric cars need government support, BMW SA’s CEO says
Local motor industry must future-proof itself in an increasingly electric automotive world, Peter van Binsbergen says
The next generation of BMW cars built in SA must include electric models if the local division of the German luxury car maker is to retain its export markets, BMW SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen said.
However, the company, which is in an industrywide race to develop electric cars amid tightening emission standards in Europe, cannot do so without active SA government support to encourage the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) on the local market...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.