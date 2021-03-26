Mastertons’ new freeze-dried coffee doing Gqeberha proud

An instant packed with history

PREMIUM

Having mulled it over for several years, ground and filter coffee specialists Mastertons took the plunger to lift sales after the dire effects of Covid-19 — and now their new instant product is flying off the shelves.



The distinctive bottles of freeze-dried medium roast with the traditional Mastertons Tudor green and white labelling are the latest chapter of a Gqeberha story that begun in the trenches of World War 1...

