Mastertons’ new freeze-dried coffee doing Gqeberha proud
An instant packed with history
Having mulled it over for several years, ground and filter coffee specialists Mastertons took the plunger to lift sales after the dire effects of Covid-19 — and now their new instant product is flying off the shelves.
The distinctive bottles of freeze-dried medium roast with the traditional Mastertons Tudor green and white labelling are the latest chapter of a Gqeberha story that begun in the trenches of World War 1...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.