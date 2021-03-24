Tax specialist firm TRM Law offers clients practical solutions

Pieterse Sellner Erasmus TRM specialises in tax law and its in-depth knowledge and practical solutions ensure the taxpayer’s right to just administrative action is not infringed on. Combined with years of experience in accounting as it relates to tax law, TRM Law provides its clients with efficient and effective solutions to their tax issues.

It also specialises in tax relief. In the particularly difficult financial times that 2020 threw at us, TRM has been able to really make a difference to individuals and businesses that have been struggling to meet their tax obligations, and assisted the community with their tax problems, disputes, and tax refunds.

The Tax Administration Act makes provision for taxpayers to ask SARS to consider a payment arrangement based on their financial position. Over this past year, TRM has secured SARS’s acceptance of compromise offers, allowing families to keep their homes, businesses to keep their doors open, and employees to continue earning an income.

During lockdown, one thing became evident: The Port Elizabeth community and its businesses take pride in supporting one another. This has become one of our city’s strongest traits and values.

Being in an industry that is able to continue to render services online, all but two of its staff members were able to work remotely right through lockdown. And once the team returned to the office, they followed procedures and were all able to keep strong and healthy. With increased businesses, TRM was able to bring new, dynamic staff members on board.

The law firm says it discovered great opportunities despite lockdown, enabling it to reinvent how it conducts business virtually, extending its reach to assist clients in SA and abroad.

TRM looks forward to meeting clients face-to-face again.

“One of the most important things that this last year has taught us is that we can’t take anything for granted. As a nation we need to value life, be grateful for health, appreciate each other, and work together to make our beautiful country a safe, prosperous place to be.” says a TRM spokesperson.

For more information, visit the TRM Law website.

This article was paid for by TRM Law.