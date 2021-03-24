Pieterse Sellner Erasmus TRM Tax Attorneys specialises in tax law, and its in-depth knowledge and practical solutions ensure the taxpayer’s right to just administrative action is not infringed on.

Combined with years of experience in accounting as it relates to tax law, TRM Law provides its clients with efficient and effective solutions to their tax issues.

Also specialising in debt management and tax relief, TRM Tax Attorneys helps individuals and businesses struggling to meet their tax obligations, and assists the community with their tax problems, disputes and tax refunds.

The Tax Administration Act makes provision for taxpayers to ask SARS to consider a payment arrangement based on their financial position. Over this past year, TRM Tax Attorneys has secured SARS’s acceptance of compromise offers, allowing families to keep their homes, businesses to keep their doors open and employees to continue earning an income.

During lockdown, one thing became evident: the Port Elizabeth community and its businesses take pride in supporting one another. This has become one of the city’s strongest traits and values.

Being in an industry that can render services online, all but two of TRM Tax Attorneys' staff members were able to work remotely right through lockdown. Once the team returned to the office, they followed procedures and were all able to keep strong and healthy. With increased business, the firm was able to bring new, dynamic staff members on board.

The law firm says it discovered great opportunities despite lockdown, enabling it to reinvent how it conducts business virtually, extending its reach to assist clients in SA and abroad.

TRM Tax Attorneys looks forward to meeting clients face-to-face again.

“One of the most important things that this last year has taught us is that we can’t take anything for granted,” says MD Schalk Pieterse. “As a nation we need to value life, be grateful for health, appreciate each other, more importantly support each other locally, and work together to make our beautiful country a safe, prosperous place to be.”

This article was paid for by Pieterse Sellner Erasmus TRM Tax Attorneys.