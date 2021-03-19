How Exporters Eastern Cape overcame the challenges of 2020
The member-based organisation thanks its active members, sponsors and alliance partners
The local economy was hugely affected by the implementation of lockdown restrictions in SA and businesses suffered losses as a result of the impact closed borders had on global trade and logistics.
Exporters Eastern Cape member companies showed great resilience, adaptability, and creativity during a challenging year. Exporters EC’s Diamond members share how they overcame the challenges they faced in the past year:
- The challenges Eberspächer SA and Eberspächer Rosslyn faced were numerous but two stand out. First, during the hard lockdown and subsequent gradual return to full production, the company had to find an amicable solution to ensure employees received a living wage while also being mindful of the fact that the companies were not generating income. Through active consultation with all stakeholders, Eberspächer was able to strike a balance between moral obligation and business acumen. Second, Covid-19 disrupted global logistics, shipping, and the availability of airfreight alternatives, and spiraling costs have placed stress on businesses. Good communication and close collaboration with all the relevant stakeholders (Transnet, shipping lines, freight forwarders, customers and suppliers) coupled with extraordinary efforts from employees have helped Eberspächer manage the situation, albeit at a cost.
- Volkswagen Group SA (VWSA) lived up to its name of being a “People’s Company” by partnering with other businesses and government to fight Covid-19 in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro. Knowing that solidarity is important during a crisis, VWSA initiated projects such as the opening of a field hospital, donation of the PPE for frontline health workers, revamp of the NHLS laboratory, donation of children’s masks and food parcels to local primary schools and disbursement of food security funds to local community-based organisations. To ensure the wellbeing and health of their employees VWSA introduced Covid-19 measures, such as the installation of Covid-19 signage, sanitisation stations at all entrances, redesigning of workspaces for physical distancing, body temperature check at entrances and the preparation of its Wellness Centre to provide medical support to the employees who tested positive or exposed to people who had tested positive.
- SJM Flex SA, an exporter of flexible couplings to global locations, created a safe environment for all employees to continue manufacturing parts to ensure continued supply to Europe and the US. Under trying conditions, SJMSA ran a risk analysis and then introduced stringent controls, which clearly was successful as there were minimal cases of Covid-infections during the full year 2020. SJM has continued with and improved on these controls. The company boasts a zero-Covid infection rate for 2021. This required a high level of commitment both from management and employees. Unfortunately, SJM can only take care of its employees at the workplace, but the real threat is when they are out in the community. The company praises its employees for taking precautions away from the workplace to sustain their health and that of their families’ by abiding by the strict protocols. SJM is proud to report that it did not lose any customers during Covid-19, which they attribute to the commitment from the SJM employees.
- As with many other SMEs in SA, Oracle Media worked with suppliers and came to payment agreements that helped then maintain a steady cash flow. Of course, its clients were in the same position and Oracle Media had to accommodate them similarly. Oracle focused on customer-specific payment performances and ensured the basics were put in place, such as timely and accurate invoicing to alleviate costly delays in receiving payment.
- The biggest hurdle for the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber last year was business continuity and relevance. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Business Chamber had to find ways to operate in a rapidly accelerating digital economy and, fundamentally, they had to reimagine their service offering as a member-driven organisation, whose members rely on the strength of its network/connections to operate successfully. This was attained with great success. To this end, they held more than 45 webinars on business sustainability beyond the pandemic and shared useful information regarding Covid-19 in the workplace.
- For the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) as a service organisation – an agency of national government its biggest hurdle was providing continued support to small enterprises whie avoiding Covid-19 infection of clients and staff members. The use of technology proved important to achieve this.
- The hurdles faced by Propella Business Incubator were small in comparison to those experienced by many other industry sectors. While others were shrinking, Propella’s team grew, and opened a new incubator mid-lockdown. Propella moved its operations online and took programme delivery virtual via Zoom. This meant supplying founders with data and adapting content to be presentable and effective online, along with using tactics to keep the founders motivated, accountable and on track. The secret to the smooth transition was the strong Propella team culture, who despite their own high levels of anxiety and uncertainty in the early days of the pandemic, banded together and adapted to working remotely. The agile team was able to adapt quickly when asked to return to the office on alternate days, then go remote again before coming back full time. Their commitment to working together and achieving the outcomes required is commendable.
- Development finance institutions such as the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) are meant to step up in times of crises and play a countercyclical role in supporting the economy. IDC has faced significant headwinds arising from Covid-19, the crisis stopped numerous projects and transactions from producing and generating revenue and only incurring overheads, therefore, postponing repayments. IDC devised numerous interventions to alleviate the economic impact namely an essential supplies intervention, a distress fund, and a small business industrial distress fund. Capital was provided to manufacture hand sanitisers, surgical masks, and protective gear. On a regional IDC basis, IDC had to adapt and thrive in an electronic team meetings environment and build a coherent team. IDC Eastern Cape was the first region to have a deal approved and disbursed under the Covid-19 environment.
As a member-based organisation, Exporters Eastern Cape was able to make use of technology to host several online events, including its AGM and Exporter of the Year Awards Evening, which members found informative, practical and entertaining.
It has strived to continue to provide a platform for collaboration for its members and other role players in the export industry. A big thank you to all its active members, sponsors and alliance partners over the past year.
