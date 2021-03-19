How Exporters Eastern Cape overcame the challenges of 2020

SJM Flex SA , an exporter of flexible couplings to global locations, created a safe environment for all employees to continue manufacturing parts to ensure continued supply to Europe and the US. Under trying conditions, SJMSA ran a risk analysis and then introduced stringent controls, which clearly was successful as there were minimal cases of Covid-infections during the full year 2020. SJM has continued with and improved on these controls. The company boasts a zero-Covid infection rate for 2021. This required a high level of commitment both from management and employees. Unfortunately, SJM can only take care of its employees at the workplace, but the real threat is when they are out in the community. The company praises its employees for taking precautions away from the workplace to sustain their health and that of their families’ by abiding by the strict protocols. SJM is proud to report that it did not lose any customers during Covid-19, which they attribute to the commitment from the SJM employees.





As with many other SMEs in SA, Oracle Media worked with suppliers and came to payment agreements that helped then maintain a steady cash flow. Of course, its clients were in the same position and Oracle Media had to accommodate them similarly. Oracle focused on customer-specific payment performances and ensured the basics were put in place, such as timely and accurate invoicing to alleviate costly delays in receiving payment.





The biggest hurdle for the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber last year was business continuity and relevance. With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Business Chamber had to find ways to operate in a rapidly accelerating digital economy and, fundamentally, they had to reimagine their service offering as a member-driven organisation, whose members rely on the strength of its network/connections to operate successfully. This was attained with great success. To this end, they held more than 45 webinars on business sustainability beyond the pandemic and shared useful information regarding Covid-19 in the workplace.





For the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda) as a service organisation – an agency of national government its biggest hurdle was providing continued support to small enterprises whie avoiding Covid-19 infection of clients and staff members. The use of technology proved important to achieve this.





The hurdles faced by Propella Business Incubator were small in comparison to those experienced by many other industry sectors. While others were shrinking, Propella’s team grew, and opened a new incubator mid-lockdown. Propella moved its operations online and took programme delivery virtual via Zoom. This meant supplying founders with data and adapting content to be presentable and effective online, along with using tactics to keep the founders motivated, accountable and on track. The secret to the smooth transition was the strong Propella team culture, who despite their own high levels of anxiety and uncertainty in the early days of the pandemic, banded together and adapted to working remotely. The agile team was able to adapt quickly when asked to return to the office on alternate days, then go remote again before coming back full time. Their commitment to working together and achieving the outcomes required is commendable.



