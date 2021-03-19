Business

Learn how to deal with conflict

By Andre Vlok - 19 March 2021

Before we learn how to deal more effectively with conflict in our professional or personal lives, we need to take a long and honest look at ourselves and how we relate to this powerful force in our lives.

Our own emotional reaction, awareness and skills in this initial assessment will aid us greatly in mastering conflict and setting us free from it controlling our lives...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance

Most Read

X