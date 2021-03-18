Mohair prices soar to new heights
South African mohair broke price records for the third time this year as the animal fibre continued its upward trajectory.
The third mohair auction for 2021 took place on Tuesday, with the overall mohair market closing on R395,08 per kg, 11% higher than the previous auction held two weeks ago...
