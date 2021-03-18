Let's Talk Electricity in the Bay: join this virtual event in March

As SA struggles through another period of sustained load-shedding, the topic of energy is top of mind for citizens and businesses alike.

This month, join the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber at the Let’s Talk Electricity in the Bay live virtual event.

Nomkhita Mona, CEO of the business chamber, will be in conversation with a panel of speakers to discuss innovative and alternative electricity and energy options for business, in a quest for the area to become a megacity that does not fully rely on the national grid.

The speakers are:

Luvuyo Magalela, executive director, Mandela Metro Electricity & Energy;

Martin Foster, MD, Himoinsa Southern Africa;

Moeng Ramoabi, head of manufacturing technology engineering, Continental Tyre SA; and

Luvuyo Mkontwana, senior manager: energy & strategic projects, Coega Development Corporation.

How to book

To book your place at only R100 per person, please contact Lungisile Mtshutshwana on 041 373 1122 or email events@nmbbusinesschamber.co.za by midday on March 25 2021.