Taxi industry’s quiet revolution

Formalising various associations in Eastern Cape a step closer

PREMIUM

For years, the SA taxi industry has been regarded as a sector run by hooligans who are rude to their customers and often kill each other in disputes over operating routes.



But with the establishment of the Eastern Cape Transport Tertiary Co-operative (ECTCC), captains of industry say they are a step closer to formalising the sector...

