Sanlam to pay out R6.2bn in trimmed-down final dividend

Volatility in global markets helped the group grow new business volumes in the year to end-December

PREMIUM

Africa’s largest insurance group, Sanlam, has trimmed its final dividend but is still set to pay out about R6.2bn, expressing confidence in the underlying strength of the group after Covid-19 provided a bump in activity for its wealth-management business.



Sanlam trimmed its final dividend for the year to end-December by 10% to 300c, with the group saying on Wednesday it had opted for caution given the uncertain trading environment...

