Create your own solutions to conflict resolution

We all live with conflict in our lives, professionally and personally. How we deal with that conflict shapes our lives, our careers, our relationships.



Most of us dread conflict, we avoid it, we postpone confrontation, we agree to terms that we should not have, and when we do inevitably have to deal with conflict we so often mismanage that process, leading to further harm to relationships, further misunderstanding and a cycle of continued conflict and tension...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.