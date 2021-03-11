S&P lukewarm on SA’s debt targets

Better figures hinge on improved growth, but this might not be sustained, ratings agency warns

PREMIUM

Just hours after the release of data showing SA’s economy has contracted in 2020 by the most on record, highlighting the challenges the country faces in stabilising its debt, S&P Global Ratings voiced scepticism that finance minister Tito Mboweni would meet his targets.



In the first feedback from the company on the February budget, it said on Tuesday that risks remained balanced in terms of SA's sovereign rating. ..

