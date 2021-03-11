S&P lukewarm on SA’s debt targets
Better figures hinge on improved growth, but this might not be sustained, ratings agency warns
Just hours after the release of data showing SA’s economy has contracted in 2020 by the most on record, highlighting the challenges the country faces in stabilising its debt, S&P Global Ratings voiced scepticism that finance minister Tito Mboweni would meet his targets.
In the first feedback from the company on the February budget, it said on Tuesday that risks remained balanced in terms of SA's sovereign rating. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.