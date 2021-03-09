Massmart withholds dividend again after Covid-19 sales hit
Restrictions on goods, including tobacco and alcohol, cost the Walmart-owned group an estimated R6.1bn
Massmart, owned by the world’s largest grocer, Walmart, estimates Covid-19 cost it R6.1bn in lost sales in its 2020 year, as it once again holds on to its dividend as it battles to turn around some of its unprofitable businesses.
Total sales for the year ended December 27 fell 7.7% to R86.5bn, with the group grappling with shifting consumer behaviour and Covid-19 restrictions, which weighed on its ability to sell certain products, such as alcohol and tobacco...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.