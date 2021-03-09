Business

Massmart withholds dividend again after Covid-19 sales hit

Restrictions on goods, including tobacco and alcohol, cost the Walmart-owned group an estimated R6.1bn

PREMIUM
By Karl Gernetzky - 09 March 2021

Massmart, owned by the world’s largest grocer, Walmart, estimates Covid-19 cost it R6.1bn in lost sales in its 2020 year, as it once again holds on to its dividend as it battles to turn around some of its unprofitable businesses.

Total sales for the year ended December 27 fell 7.7% to R86.5bn, with the group grappling with shifting consumer behaviour and Covid-19 restrictions, which weighed on its ability to sell certain products, such as alcohol and tobacco...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dizi Africa - International Women's Day
‘Bring them dead or alive’: Bheki Cele vows to hunt down cop killers

Most Read

X