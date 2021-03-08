LEARNING CURVE | A love for people and coffee is what sets Chingchino apart
A love for people and coffee is what sets Chingchino Coffee apart.
Business owner Clayton Du Plooy, 33, a self-taught barista, said passion, enthusiasm and having YouTube as a friend had helped his business become a trusted name in Nelson Mandela Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.