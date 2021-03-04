Entries open for Exporter of the Year Awards

Entries have opened for Exporters Eastern Cape’s prestigious Exporter of the Year Awards 2021 — and this year the focus will be on showcasing exporters’ achievements despite the challenges of last year.

Exporters Eastern Cape chair Quintin Levey said the organisers of the awards acknowledged that 2020 was a challenging year for all industries, with the effects of the lockdown and loss of disposable income in the hands of the consumer negatively affecting the revenue of exporters and service providers to the export industry.

“When judging this year’s entries, we will be focusing on the innovative initiatives our entrants have put in place during these trying times to manage costs and cash flows, retain employment levels, and their plans to recover to pre-Covid-19 turnover levels,” Levey said.

“I would therefore like to encourage all exporters and service providers to enter Exporter of the Year 2021, and not to see the effects of Covid-19 on their business as a deterrent to enter, but rather as an opportunity to showcase their achievements, entrepreneurial flair and export innovation during these challenging times.”

This year, Exporters Eastern Cape introduced a new category, the Transnet Emerging Exporter Award, for companies that have been exporting for three years or less.

Other categories include the SJM Flex Environmental Award, the IDC Job Creation Award, Best Provider of Services to Exporters, Best Exporter: Small Business, Best Exporter: Medium Enterprises, Best Exporter: Corporate Category and Best Exporter: OEM.

The overall exporter of the year is chosen from these category winners.

Judging criteria include qualitative and quantitative data, which are thoroughly assessed by an independent panel of judges and the winners are then announced at a gala event planned for August 20.

It will be the 26th year of the hosting of the Exporter of the Year Awards.

The entry form can be downloaded from the Exporters Eastern Cape website at www.exportersec.co.za or from Exporters Eastern Cape branch co-ordinator Suzanne Vermeulen at info@exportersec.co.za.

The closing date for entries is June 2.

All entrants must submit the completed entry form with relevant documentation, photos and a logo to Vermeulen before the closing date.

Last year’s awards event was a special milestone for the organisation, which celebrated 40 years of existence in the province.

It was also the first year that the Exporter of the Year Awards was hosted online with an interactive live event.

S4 Development Services took home the title of overall winner.

Exporters Eastern Cape is a non-profit organisation for members involved in exporting — either directly or indirectly — and represents a broad spectrum of large and smaller export companies, freight forwarders, financial institutions and shipping lines in the Eastern Cape.

HeraldLIVE