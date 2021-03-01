Business

LEARNING CURVE | Gqeberha marketing expert connecting companies for 23 years

Annelisa Swana Digital reporter 01 March 2021

Gqeberha businessman Andrew Binning has been strategically connecting companies with their target market for 23 years.

His love for people and project management led Binning to start Inkanyezi Events Organisers...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Lessons to be learnt as PE becomes Gqe-be-rha, not Gebeka
The Herald #FORYOU

Most Read

X