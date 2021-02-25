Corporate taxpayers and their assessed losses not out of the woods just yet, says BDO

In the 2020 budget speech, finance minister Tito Mboweni proposed that there would be a restriction on the carry forward of assessed losses to be set off against taxable income with impact on years of assessment commencing on or after January 12021.

The proposed limitation sought to be enacted, provided that assessed losses incurred by corporate taxpayers in previous years of assessment would be limited to 80% of that entity’s taxable income.

The announcement was made before the pandemic, the impact of which forced SA and the world's economies to come to a halt. Many enterprises had to incur expenses to keep their trade afloat with no prospects of generating profit.

During the latter part of 2020, National Treasury did not elaborate on its intention to implement the proposal, leaving taxpayers seeking guidance from the Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill published in July 2020.

With no announcements made regarding the amendment bill, taxpayers were relieved not to have to forgo the resultant financial losses suffered by small, medium and large enterprises.

From the 2021 budget speech, it’s clear corporate taxpayers and their assessed losses are not out of the woods just yet. Mboweni proposed that the corporate income tax rate be lowered to 27% for corporate taxpayers with years of assessment starting on or after April 1 2022.

This proposal does not come without a sacrifice.

Treasury plans to enact a lower corporate tax rate alongside a broadening of the corporate income tax base by limiting interest deductions and assessed losses.