Metro steps in to help accommodation sector

Commercial property rates of dozens of establishments credited with total of R2.2m

A lifeline offered to the tourism sector in Nelson Mandela Bay last year will see the municipal accounts for dozens of accommodation establishments credited for commercial property rates, totalling R2.2m.



The investment retention incentives set out to help accommodation establishments suffering from cancellations due to the Covid-19 hotspot tag and beach closures...

