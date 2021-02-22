It’s not business as usual, Eastern Cape recruitment agency reports, but motor industry picking up
Critical 4IR skills in short supply, with thousands of professionals leaving for overseas every year
East London and Port Elizabeth’s motor industries are shrugging off the crippling effects of Covid-19 and have started employing people again to get back to full-scale production.
Melanie van Vuuren, founder and director of East London-based Abantu Staffing Solution (ASS), said the recruitment company worked across various sectors but much of its success revolved around the motor industry and the first and second tier suppliers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.