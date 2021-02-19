New Uitenhage shopping mall due to open in October
Corkwood Square should provide hundreds of much-needed jobs
Three years after construction of the Corkwood Square Mall in Uitenhage got off the ground, it is expected to be opened in October, creating hundreds of much-needed jobs.
The construction, which created 800 jobs, was disrupted by the national lockdown, which put the brakes on all construction projects during the harder lockdown in 2020...
