VWSA certified as top employer for 10th consecutive year

For 10 consecutive years Volkswagen SA, the largest private employer in Nelson Mandela Bay, has been certified as a top employer by the Top Employer Institute.

The giant automotive company was recognised for its consistent efforts to provide an excellent work environment for employees.

Human resources director Thabo Nkoane said: “To receive the top employer certification is a milestone and a testament to our commitment to continuously improving our value proposition to our employees.

“I am proud to be part of an organisation that has been recognised consistently for its efforts to put people first, by building a culture of excellence and empowerment.”

VWSA participated in a rigorous assessment, which included an intensive survey of the company’s people practices, as well as an independent audit to achieve its top employer certification.

The criteria for the certification range from learning and development initiatives, company culture, workforce planning and compensation and benefits.

The accolade is internationally recognised and is awarded to employers that provide excellent conditions for their employees.

Also included in the considerations are the company’s commitment to employee wellbeing, continuous improvement and developing talent within the organisation.

