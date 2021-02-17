Eastern Cape received R3.2bn in Ters payments

More than 775,000 people in the province benefited from lockdown relief

The labour department has paid out R3.2bn to 775,243 employees in the Eastern Cape from the Covid-19 temporary employment relief scheme (Ters).



This was revealed by UIF spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi at a press conference on Wednesday...

