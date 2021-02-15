LEARNING CURVE | Help at hand for those New Year goals

Every year, many people make a similar resolution to start eating healthily and going to the gym, but some give up not even halfway through the year and fall back to their old unhealthy habits.

A passion for fitness and inspiring people to reach their body goals has made Marcia Barends a force to be reckoned with.

Barends, 30, believes being there as a personal trainer helps clients reach the body transformation they want.

The Rebirth Fitness owner, who is based at Ignite Fitness in Greenacres, is not only results-driven but recognises that your health journey is a life transformation.

Please share some background on yourself and how the business was started?

I am a wife and mother with a passion for fitness. I spent many years admiring women who were fit and healthy, until I reached a point in my life where I was unhappy and needed to focus on something I was passionate about. That is when I started my personal training journey, focusing on women’s health, weight-loss and developing healthy eating habits.

What is your core service?

I offer personal training and nutritional advice to people who need assistance with body transformation and weight loss.

What makes your business unique?

I aim to be more than just a personal trainer. I avail myself to my clients 24/7 to help and guide them through their fitness journey. My goal is to help my clients live a healthier life and help them shape the body that they want.

Do you have any tips for budding entrepreneurs or new business owners?

The opinions of others should be the least of your concerns when you try to build your business. Stay focused on what you want to achieve.

What is the best advice anyone gave you on success?

Your attitude determines your altitude. One needs a good attitude when dealing with people. People are different so you need to be able to deal with different characters. I work with people so my attitude towards them is very important.

How do you measure or define success in your business?

Success to me is determined by your reputation and not the amount of money that you make.

What are some of the best practices that have made your business successful?

Time management is very important in the work that I do, so I plan my days and work on a schedule. A passion for my job and attention to detail has contributed a lot in making my business successful.

What kind of advertising do you do?

I mostly do social media advertising.

What is your company’s vision?

My vision is to offer the best personal training at an affordable rate.

What is your target market?

My target market is women between the ages of 25-60.

What have some of your highlights been in running your business?

The highlight of my business would be working with different people from all walks of life. That is the most rewarding part of my job.

How important is social media and an online presence for your business?

Social media and online presence is extremely important for my business. We live in a digital age so it is the best and fastest way to build your brand.

Do you have any plans for expanding the business, and how would you go about this?

I would like to expand by opening a private gym that is not based in Port Elizabeth.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learnt from your business journey so far?

That a good attitude is everything in this industry. I meet people from different walks of life every day and they all need to be treated with the best attitude.

What have been the greatest challenges and advantages of running your business in a city like PE?

PE is a small city with a high unemployment rate which makes it difficult for most people to afford a personal trainer. That is why you need to stand out and give your all in what you’re doing.

What do you say are the three key traits of a successful entrepreneur?

Persistence, consistency and hard work.

What do you wish people knew about your industry?

The fitness industry is the hardest but most rewarding industry to establish yourself in. The hours are long and it’s an extremely competitive industry. People also need to know that building a stronger body takes time, consistency and effort.

HeraldLIVE