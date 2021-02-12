ARB Holdings eyes acquisitions after cash bump
Some improvement in demand for electrical cabling and lighting, as well as stock availability, benefited the group in its half-year
Electrical wholesaler, lighting and property group ARB Holdings says it remains on the hunt for growth opportunities, having seen a hefty bump to its cash pile in its half-year to end-December 2020 amid some improvement in demand for electrical infrastructure.
Cost-cutting and stock availability helped the group during the period, when revenue rose 5.3% to R1.49bn and net profit after tax rose 28.9% to R109m...
