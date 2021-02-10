Pharma firm offers Russia’s Sputnik shot to SA
Lancet study has boosted its credibility and at least 20 countries have approved it for use, but local researchers are cautious
SA pharmaceutical company Lamar International has offered to supply the government with 15-million doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, its CEO has said.
“We want to supply the government and quickly,” Jerome Smith told Business Day...
