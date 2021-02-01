Isuzu bucks the trend in 2020 truck and bus sales

Isuzu Motors SA (IMSAf) sold 2,587 trucks and buses in 2020.

Trucks led the charge with total sales of 2,570 units, making Isuzu the number one Japanese original equipment manufacturer in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments for eight and seven consecutive years respectively.

Isuzu sales, service and marketing senior vice-president Craig Uren said despite tough trading conditions in a commercial vehicle market in 2020, which was down 18.9%, Isuzu’s share increased by 0.4%.

“2020 was a tough year for everyone and we found ourselves facing unprecedented challenges at every level of the business,” Uren said.

“I must commend team IMSAf for a job well done under very difficult circumstances.

“Isuzu trucks continues to demonstrate the long-term benefits of strong customer service and relationships.

“We are also very proud to have such strong and competitive products in the key segments of the commercial vehicle market.”

Uren said Isuzu also performed better than expected in the light commercial vehicle segment with the D-MAX bakkie, with 12,724 units sold in 2020, compared to 16,156 units in 2019.

“Despite the drop-in sales volume the D-MAX sales outperformed the overall LCV market, which saw a decrease of 24.8%, with total sales of 77,449 in 2020 compared to 103,019 units sold in 2019.

“Isuzu gained 0.7% market share to 16.4%, compared to 15.7% in 2019.

“The strong performance was driven in part by a refreshed model year 2019 line-up and the continued success of the X-Rider nameplate.”

Isuzu’s 7-seater SUV, the mu-X, rounded up the 2020 sales with 312 units sold and a market share of 2.3%, Uren said.

“The Isuzu sales and marketing teams were able to adapt quickly to the changing environment with creative, innovative solutions to offer value to customers while driving traffic to our dealerships.

“We also commend our dealer partners who were able to make the necessary changes and embrace the new technology and methods necessary to operate successfully under Covid-19 regulations.”

HeraldLIVE