Equity fund seen as a lifesaver for tourism industry

Smaller tour operators set to benefit from injection of capital

PREMIUM

The launch of the R1.2bn tourism equity fund has been welcomed, with role players in the Eastern Cape saying it was long overdue.



President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the fund on Tuesday, describing it as a ground-breaking venture that would help speed up transformation in one of the most crucial sectors in the South African economy...

